Education reminders do not relax, supervision and inspection do not stop

Collaborative and joint prevention and control of the invisible “four winds” of festivals

News from this newspaper (Reporter Wang Pengzhi) “Please explain what’s going on with this shopping card?” “The unannounced inspection team asked the three staff members of the bureau, including Chen. After verification, Chen and other three people received a 1,000-yuan shopping card gift from a provincial agricultural leading enterprise. In the end, the three were punished by government demerits.

In the past few days, the Jingdezhen Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has established 4 unannounced and unannounced visit groups, which have adopted a combination of full-coverage “clear investigation” and “unannounced visits” on the spot, focusing on illegally receiving and delivering gifts, secretly eating and drinking in private clubs, and illegally issuing allowances, etc. problems are monitored.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is not only a clean pass, but also a test site. Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs in various places insist that education and reminders are not slack, and supervision and inspection do not stop. They have set up joint inspection teams with relevant departments to focus on “astronomical prices” in restaurants, restaurants, farmers’ supermarkets, tobacco and alcohol stores, etc. through unannounced visits and random inspections. “The “four winds” problems behind boxing gifts such as moon cakes, crab cards and crab coupons, as well as stubborn diseases that are prone to occur frequently during festivals such as illegal eating and drinking and illegally receiving gifts, etc., strengthen supervision and inspection, and resolutely prevent the “four winds” from rebounding. Invisible mutation, urging party members and cadres to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a clean air.

“From 2015 to 2022, Shao Yijiang, the former deputy secretary of the party committee and dean of Hefei Vocational and Technical College, successively received 138 bottles of high-end liquor and other gifts and more than 10,000 yuan in gifts from 7 management service objects, many of which occurred on Mid-Autumn Festival and other festivals. Period.” On September 7, the Anhui Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision publicly notified 8 typical problems of violating the spirit of the eight central regulations. Recently, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Shanghai, Hubei and other places have intensively notified a number of typical problems that violate the eight central regulations.

In order to take precautions before the festival, the disciplinary commissions and supervision commissions in many places have used different methods to reiterate the disciplinary requirements. Guannan County, Jiangsu Province pushed integrity reminders to party members and cadres in the county through the scrolling subtitles of TV stations and the government affairs work platform. Shishi City, Fujian Province sent pre-holiday clean government reminders through the official website and mobile phone text messages. Yantai City, Shandong Province compiled and printed warning materials such as 130 cases of spiritual problems in violation of the eight central regulations, and 130 cases of criminal punishment. The Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision of Changchun City, Jilin Province dispatched the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Working Committee of the China-Korea Demonstration Zone to issue a reminder letter for the work of rectifying the “four winds” and establishing new winds during the festival, and conduct a clean government reminder conversation with the “top leaders” of various departments.

In order to prevent the corruption and work style problems behind the “high-priced” moon cakes, local discipline inspection and supervision agencies and relevant departments have carried out supervision and inspections around the key links of moon cake sales. “Why doesn’t this mooncake have a clear price tag?” Recently, the special inspection team of the “Lian Festival Breeze” of the Changshan County Commission for Discipline Inspection, Zhejiang Province randomly inspected local large supermarkets and local specialty stores. In response to the suspected problems found in this inspection, the County Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision gave point-to-point feedback to the relevant responsible departments in the form of a list of problems and a list of rectification responsibilities. Up to now, 11 questions have been rectified and 7 interview reminders have been made.

The Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision of Qixing District, Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has integrated the “official organization” supervision force to set up 3 supervision and inspection groups, and conducted unannounced visits to the moon cake market through random inspections to check the invoice title and amount. So far, 3 clues about the suspected “four winds” have been found, and 5 people have been reminded to talk.

Private use of public cars and public maintenance of private cars are also holiday diseases that party members and cadres are prone to commit. Recently, the staff of the Disciplinary and Supervision Commission of Xinzheng City, Henan Province logged into the official vehicle information management platform to view and retrieve the running track of the bus in real time. In response to the suspected illegal use of the bus related records found, the staff organized the verification in a timely manner. Up to now, 36 buses have been checked, 29 batches of running trajectories have been analyzed, and suspected violations have been eliminated one by one.

The Bengbu Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision of Anhui Province used the “Supervision Easy Access” platform to set up a column to take photos of the “four styles” to guide the masses to actively participate in the supervision of style during the festival. At the same time, relying on the city’s 20 townships (streets) discipline inspection and supervision cooperation areas, set up grass-roots observation points for the “four winds” problem, and collect clues to the “four winds” problem from various sources. Up to now, 28 clues to the problem have been found at the observation point, and they are being investigated one by one.