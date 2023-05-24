Support for caleños to feel safe

The security of Cali has been, is and will be a priority for the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán. Considering that the Valle del Cauca capital must be seen as a region city.

This was expressed by the president who emphasized that “we continue working so that the people of Cali and Valle del Cauca feel safe, as well as to improve the conditions of our police officers with the necessary tools to carry out their work with the highest standards.”

The Government of Valle has allocated close to $89.200 million in the four-year period 2020 -2023, in security strategies for Cali and Valle del Cauca, with resources from the Departmental Security Tax.

In addition, $29,344 million have been invested in the last four years to strengthen the operational capacities of the Police, Army, and Prosecutor’s Office in the department.

The strategies

Among the efforts to guarantee security in Cali, Clara Luz Roldán launched the “Ground Zero” strategy in the capital of Valle for the second half of 2023, in which she delivered resources to the public force, assigned Managers for Cali and technological aids to combat crime.

The Governor stated that with this strategy “we seek to reduce the occurrence of crimes in the neighborhoods, while providing opportunities for social development and strengthening coexistence.”

On the other hand, the Government of Valle del Cauca has invested $5.400 million in the improvement of four of the most important police stations in Cali.

“In response to the citizen’s call to strengthen security in the Cali communes, we will improve the facilities of Fray Damián, Desepaz, Junín and Alameda. Thus, we will strengthen the response capacity of our Police, improving the working conditions of our brave policemen and women. We also deliver ballistic vests necessary for the protection of our men and women of the National Police,” Roldán explained.

The renovation of the Intelligent Room of the Third Brigade of the Army and ten mobile tents for the control of illegal extraction of materials in the Farallones de Cali, are part of the actions.

In addition, an awareness campaign is being carried out so that citizens report risk situations, for which a reward bag is available and investment has been made in the Coexistence Managers program of the Valley, which seeks to strengthen the social fabric and the peaceful coexistence.

