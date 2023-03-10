Three men and a woman who cheated in four departments of the country were arrested by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC) of San Vicente.

According to the information provided by the authority, the operations were carried out in San Miguel, Ahuachapán, San Vicente and Cabañas, where the crimes were committed.

The first arrest occurred in the municipality of Tecoluca, where Miguel Ángel Flores was arrested, accused of selling a vehicle for $12,000, in June of this year, that the buyer could not register in his name because he had a report of theft.

In Sensuntepeque, the authorities arrested Raúl Humberto Quinteros for collecting money from the sale of a telephone; however, the device was never delivered. This event occurred in October 2022.

Likewise, the authority detailed that, on October 14, Rubén Balmore Mendoza pretended to live in London, England, and communicated with an elderly woman to make her fall in love.

«Among the most relevant cases we have one called Suitcase, in which a subject, who stated that he lived in England, began to say nice words to the victim and then told him that he was going to send him a suitcase with shoes, clothes and appliances.

I sent him photos as he was in the store buying. And she asked him to send her $1,000,” said the prosecutor in the case.

He added that the money was supposedly for the cost of shipping the suitcase, so the woman decided to deposit it. Then Mendoza blocked her from all social networks.

The subject was arrested in the municipality of Comacarán, in San Miguel.

On the other hand, Keiry Xiomara Salamanca was captured in Ahuachapán for charging $500 for a cell phone, which was not delivered to the buyer and the money was not returned.

“There are several cases with the same way of operating, there are subjects who put up phones and household appliances for sale, demand up to $600 and then block them. [a las víctimas].

15 arrest warrants have been issued, and in the rest of the days we will continue with the arrests,” reported the FGR.