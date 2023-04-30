Support for families of missing persons – what payments can be expected

The family of a missing soldier can receive his salary after confirming the fact of disappearance.

The Ministry of Reintegration explained how to do it.

“In order to arrange financial support for a missing serviceman, the relatives must contact the territorial center of recruitment and social support”, – says the message.

As experts note, the application form can be obtained directly from the military commissariat or from the regional coordinator of the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

You must have:

copies of passport pages of all adult family members with data on surname, first name, patronymic and registration of place of residence (stay);

a certificate of registration of the place of residence (stay) of family members (in the absence of such information in the passport);

a copy of the marriage certificate (if available);

copies of children’s birth certificates (if available);

copies of the certificate on the assignment of an individual tax number.

