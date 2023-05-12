Home » Support for the wine sector, “Investments”: the deadline for submitting biennial payment applications has been extended
News

by admin
11.05.23

The terms of presentation of payment applicationsrelating to the Investment Measure of the National Wine Sector Support Programme, for beneficiaries of biennial aid applications 2021/2022 have been extended to 15 July 2023.

The paper documentation must be submitted to the competent Territorial Service of the Argea Agency no later than seven days from the deadline for submitting the payment application.

Last update: 11.05.23

