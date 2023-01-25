With significant support for the department of Casanare, the Vice Minister of Housing, City and Territory Felipe Arbouin Gómez, concluded his visit to the city of Yopal, which was arranged after negotiations with the territorial entity and Minister Catalina Velasco Campuzano, by the House Representative Hugo Archila.

The Liberal Congressman Archila Suárez, presented important figures, assuring that the Department contributes 1.9% to the National GDP (Gross Domestic Product) coming from three large economic lines of our region and it is alarming that this figure is related to only 40% of the population, given that the rest is subscribed to SISBEN in categories of extreme poverty.

He also indicated that the stage is open to settle a debt with the population of Casanare, it is a debt of social benefits that the national government has left, since the last four years; The historical data shows that approximately 53,000 new housing subsidies have been delivered throughout Colombia, of which only 194 reached the region, and this is insignificant compared to other departments.

The senior ministerial official and his work team attended a technical table held with the Municipal Administration, in which compliance with the legal framework developed and articulated through the Yopal Housing Institute INDEV was exalted who, within the framework of Decree 262 of 2022, announced the “Alamedas de Martha Mojica” Macroproject, which is classified in this category of URBAN SCALE and according to this, 2,036 lots are contemplated for housing development and 1,400 apartments.

There, issues related to processes of legalization and adjudication of prices that make up the “Ciudadela, La Bendición” were discussed, which to date is home to more than 5,000 families.

Arbouin Gómez, referred to the public housing policy and the work carried out by the Municipal Planning Secretariat: “This pyramid is a necessary legal and technical basis to complete the processes that can be carried out with this Government at the head of our president Gustavo Petro” he assured.

There will be another visit from MinVivienda

On the other hand, the programming for a next meeting was determined where issues related to the actions of Zero Curatorship, assistance to the DTS Execution Program and technical support to any macro project will be discussed.

A second technical table was also held in the Casanare Administrative Building, which was attended by Governor Salomón Sanabria, the Mayors and delegates of the 19 municipalities who expressed the main needs in housing matters and the progress in the projects presented to the territorial entity.

During the meeting, the start of a technical exercise was established in accordance with the application in the housing lines for the social interest programs ‘Cambia Mi Casa’, ‘Barrios de Paz’ and ‘Mi Casa Ya’.

At the end of the day, Vice Minister Felipe Arbouin Gómez, was invited by Representative Hugo Archila, to take a tour of La Ciudadela la Bendición, where he was able to demonstrate the habitability situation in which the thousands of families that reside there find themselves.

Source: Hugo Archila Communications

