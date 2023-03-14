TUC current

Campus

Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau provides information about offers of help for students who are particularly hard hit by the increased prices in the energy crisis

Students who find themselves in financial difficulties through no fault of their own can apply for hardship loans or grants from the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau. Since students are currently being hit particularly hard by the increased prices, the Saxon Minister of Science Sebastian Gemkow announced at the end of February 2023 that the emergency aid fund of the Saxon student unions would be increased if necessary.

The emergency aid funds have long been an integral part of the support offered by the student union for students in financial distress. The funds from the loan and hardship funds are usually granted as interest-free, repayable loans, so that they flow back and are always available for allocation. In cases of hardship, these financial aids can also be awarded as grants. The granting of these funds is linked to a personal application in which the students can prove that they are in need through no fault of their own, that they have no other financing options and that the continuation of their studies or the completion of their studies is at risk. The Saxon Ministry of Science intends to top up the emergency aid fund if necessary, so that nobody has to give up their studies because of rising living costs.

The social loans are interest-free and limited to a maximum of 500 euros per month. For short-term loans (duration up to 3 months) a maximum amount of 1,500 euros applies. Medium-term loans (duration up to 6 months) are granted up to a total of 3,000 euros. In addition, there is also the semester contribution loan, which can be used specifically to finance the semester contribution in connection with enrollment. As a rule, the loan must be covered by collateral from the applicant, ie he or she must either be entitled to a training grant (BAföG) or provide a guarantor for the repayment of the loan. The amount and the repayment modalities are agreed upon when the loan agreement is concluded, depending on the individual situation of the student.

Students receive particularly low-threshold support from the Studentenwerk’s free meal vouchers: the free warm meal per day helps to bridge situations in which there is not enough money to eat. In the social counseling centers of the student union, the free table vouchers are issued upon an informal application. They can be redeemed in all canteens and cafeterias of the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau.

More information and details contains the Social Benefits Ordinance (PDF 499 kB) of the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau. Interested parties can find these and the contact persons for personal advice here.

Since the support offers mentioned apply to cases of particular hardship and do not relieve the majority of students, the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau continues to work together with the other student unions and the Conference of Saxon Student Unions at the responsible ministries at federal and state level for additional relief and low-threshold support Financial aid for students, such as a 29-euro education ticket valid throughout Germany and other measures to compensate for inflation.

(Source: Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau)

Mario Steinebach

14.03.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.