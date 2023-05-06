Home » Support to indigenous peoples in rural area of ​​El Aguila
Support to indigenous peoples in rural area of ​​El Aguila

With the support of Acuavalle, a total of twenty-three families from the Daisiakoro indigenous community in the municipality of El Águila, will have fifteen septic tanks and water systems which will be built by the public water service entity.

The commitment was made during a meeting with the Daisiakoro indigenous community, located in this town in the north of the Valley.

Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, manager of Acuavalle, stated that “we have the situation of a settlement of the Embera Chamí indigenous community, where they do not have vital fluid, but thanks to the coordinated work of various entities such as the CVC, the Mayor’s Office of El Águila, Vallecaucana de Waters and Acuavalle, We will provide a solution to the issue of water for human consumption and wastewater with the construction of these septic tanks”.

The manager stated that this initiative was born in order to improve the quality of life of this community.

A need

For his part, Yulián Daniel Gallego, mayor of El Águila, thanked Acuavalle and the departmental government for their commitment.

The local president stated that “we have been managing some committees with entities from the department where we from the Mayor’s Office we are going to invest in a long-term aqueduct and sewage system to, later, in an articulated manner with the Valle Cauca Government, make that investment to the community that needs it so much”.

In addition, highlighted support for indigenous communities by the departmental government through Acuavalle, which already offers a solution to the water supply for this population.

This initiative is part of the actions that Acuavalle has been carrying out in order to guarantee water to the people of Valle del Cauca.

