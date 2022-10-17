[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Liang Yao interviewed and reported) On October 16, several human rights activists put up banners at the largest train station in the Netherlands to show solidarity with Peng Zaizhou by hanging a huge banner on Sitong Bridge in Beijing. Civil rights move.

On October 13, the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Peng Zaizhou (real name Peng Lifa), a warrior of the Sitong Bridge, hung two large-scale protests with red letters on a white background on the Sitong Bridge in the area where colleges and technology companies gather in Haidian District, Beijing. banner.

“No nucleic acid to eat; no blockade for freedom; no lie for dignity; no Cultural Revolution for reform; no leader for votes; no slave to be a citizen”; another banner read: “Strike, strike, dismiss dictator Xi Jinping” .

Ma Yongtao: Peng Lifa is the little boy who told the truth about the emperor’s new clothes

The banner protests caused a stir on social media, shocked the world, and Chinese people all over the world responded. Three members of China Human Rights Watch displayed similar banners in support of Peng Lifa on October 16 in front of Utrecht Centraal, the largest railway hub in the Netherlands.

They displayed banners such as “No leaders need votes”, “Remove dictator Xi Jinping”, “No nucleic acid but need to eat; no blockade but freedom; no lies but dignity; no Cultural Revolution but reform”.

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Ma Yongtao, director of China Human Rights Watch and organizer of the event, said that the first is to support Peng Lifa;

He said that after the Beijing incident, “We are all paying close attention, and we admire Peng Lifa’s courage very much. Under the current (CCP) high-pressure situation, just before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, (the CCP blockade) is like an iron barrel. Under high pressure, it is very difficult to have the courage to take this step and successfully hang (the banner), and it is very admirable.”

Through the reactions of various parties he saw on Twitter, Ma Yongtao found that there are not only complaints from the people, but also differences within the CCP. Some careful netizens found that the CCP veteran Li Ruihuan did not applaud Xi Jinping’s speech like everyone else.

“The current Communist Party is full of landmines and dry wood. They all say that ‘a single spark can start a prairie fire’, and maybe a spark can burn brightly. It’s like the emperor’s new clothes. Everyone knows that the emperor doesn’t have any. Wearing clothes, now there is a lack of a little boy shouting ‘he has no clothes’, and Peng Lifa is the little boy who shouted out.”

An extremely disturbed CCP and pervasive resistance

A few days ago, it was reported on the Internet that Beijing implemented a number of measures to prevent people from repeating demonstrations such as hanging banners on flyovers. These measures include real-name registration when buying fabrics that exceed one meter. There are also reports that the capital is now recruiting people to oversee overpasses, with a daily salary of 320 yuan.

On the morning of October 16, at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the words “security” and “national security” appeared 50 times in Xi Jinping’s report. At the same time, the authorities strictly control online public opinion, and all comment areas under the epidemic prevention and control policies that are critical to people’s livelihood are closed.

In this regard, Ma Yongtao said that the security they are talking about is not the security of the common people, but the security of the CCP. Ordinary people know that the more it mentions, the more it lacks, and the more “safety” it mentions, it just proves that it is not safe.

“When it (the CCP) is finished, the people will be safe. It has deeply realized that its criminal rule is very unsafe, so it repeatedly mentioned the issue of ‘security’ in the report.”

Ma Yongtao said that in the past three days, he has seen on major social media that the whole world has shown solidarity with Peng Lifa. The power of the people is endless. Now, similar protest demands have been found on buses in Xi’an and public toilets in Beijing.

Ma Yongtao said that this kind of resistance among the people is now omnipresent. Although not everyone can do something like hanging a banner on the Sitong Bridge, in fact, this kind of resentment and dissatisfaction with the CCP has been reflected in many mainland Chinese people. , also appeared overseas.

“Only by your own awakening and resistance can you fight for rights”

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Mr. Liu Xinglian, Secretary-General of China Human Rights Watch, said that the Sitong Bridge banner incident “sounded a charge for those who resisted (the CCP) all over the world. Only by fighting together can we achieve final victory.”

He said: “Wherever there is oppression, there is resistance. In mainland China, there are more and more people who are brave enough to resist (the CCP). This resistance (of Peng Lifa’s) will also lead other people to resist further, and the impact will be very large, so The Chinese authorities are also very panicked.”

“And it is precisely because of the instability of the CCP regime that it has to constantly maintain stability and continue to suppress.”

Liu Xinglian said that regardless of whether Xi Jinping can be re-elected at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, even if it is replaced by any one person, Zhang Jinping and Wang Jinping are the same, (because) their essence is the same.

Liu Xinglian said: “It is sad to have illusions about the CCP. The Chinese always hope that the CCP will have an honest official, the Great Master Qingtian. That is impossible. The Chinese can only fight for their due rights by relying on their own awakening and resistance. “

