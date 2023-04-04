In recent days a strong rumor was known by the Spanish press that involves the singer Shakira, the ex-soccer player Piqué and their children, which would speak of an alleged warning from minors to the Spanish girlfriend, causing a stir on social networks.

The break between the Colombian Shakira and her ex-husband Gerard Piqué continues to generate a sensation in entertainment media and social networks, given that, since its term in 2022, it has become a whole soap opera.

So, from the song that Shakira made together with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, the legal disputes and the constant taunts of the fans towards the Spanish, the ex-partner is in the crosshairs of public opinion.

In this sense, the ex-soccer player and now businessman He has been the subject of multiple controversies together with his girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, of whom it is presumed that he would not get along with the children of Piqué.

That said, in recent days a rumor has grown after the Spanish paparazzi, Jordi Martin, who follows the trail of the figures, revealed that Milan and Sasha would be against their father.

The above since the minors would have noticed the pain their mother has gone through after the alleged infidelity, so that they would not give Chía the confidence to interact with them.

Therefore, according to Martin, the children told their mother they don’t want to see Clara ChíaSo Shakira wouldn’t have to worry.

The paparazzi’s statements caused a stir in networks, generating multiple supporting comments towards the boys for defending their mother and having a conscience from such an early age.

“How nice that children love their mother in that way, that is the good education that she gives them”says a netizen.

On the other hand, no pronouncement has been made by the Spanish or the Colombian, however, the latter announced in recent days that he left the city of Barcelona to move in with his children to his mansion in Miami.

