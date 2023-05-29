Supposedly about hockey. Why else? | Sport | .a week

everyone has played it, everyone knows it, and they’ve heard everything about it. In every bar, in every pub and in every home. Even in the one where the children prefer to go to the children’s room to play with their phones during the match. They’d rather not be around listening to a drunken fan banging the table and using anatomical epithets with his peers. Why do I emphasize that “in Slovakia”? Today, it is no longer a problem to skim even foreign media. Few people in the world like hockey as much as Slovaks. There are complaints here. They say hockey needs to be written more, talked about more, shown more on TV… Cool, let’s try it.

I do not dare to engage in professional debates, although I once had the honor of being a student of Mr. Pedagogue (read both with a capital P) Ján Filec. We have enough different experts here. So hockey as a sport can only be analyzed socially, geographically, politically, or something like that. As all those in the pub know. Right at the beginning, let’s say fairly that hockey is played (really well) in the North of America, in Scandinavia, in Central Europe and in the frozen ex-Soviet regions. That is all. The rest of the world may dimly register the sport.

“Can you imagine that the Champions League would be played during the World Cup in football? Shouldn’t the German, English, Spanish, Italian, and French leagues be interrupted?”

But the World Cup should have the best players in the world. But they are without them. Without masters. If we put it in detail: the best hockey players did not play at the WC in Finland and Latvia. And the best of the best competitions in the world do not regularly play at the World Cup.