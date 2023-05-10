Suprema became opposition political arm: Argentine president

In a new escalation of the conflict between the Executive and the Judiciary, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, accused the Supreme Court of manipulating the electoral times after it suspended the elections in two provinces where a pro-government victory was projected.

“The Supreme Court of Justice has shown once again that it is capable of adapting its decisions to the political needs of the opposition and thus, once again, has revealed its anti-democratic nature,” Fernández said on national television.

On Tuesday the high court ruled in favor of a precautionary measure presented by local parties attached to the opposition Together for Change (JxC, right-wing and social democrats) objecting to the candidates for governor and vice president in the provinces of San Juan (west) and Tucumán ( north) because they had held office in other terms.

This ruling with a high political impact occurred five days before the elections that should be held on Sunday in a year that will have presidential elections on October 23.

The decision was reported the same day that a new hearing was held in Congress in the impeachment process against the four judges of the Court promoted by the government and in which the former administrative chief of the court aired alleged acts of corruption, failures and diversion of public funds.

Fernández announced that the suspension of the elections “will add to the grounds for impeachment” against the Court.

The conflict of powers also occurs at a time when trials for alleged corruption of leaders of the Peronist ruling party are underway, including the former president (2007-2015) and current vice president Cristina Kirchner.

According to Fernández, the members of the Court “have become the operational arm of the opposition and concentrated groups of economic and media power” and accused them of responding to the former president and leader of Together for Change (JxC), Mauricio Macri .

The leader and presidential candidate for that coalition, Patricia Bullrich, had celebrated the Court’s ruling with a tweet: “we stopped their reelection,” she wrote.

Both Macri and Bullrich had defined the provinces of San Juan and Tucumán as “fiefs” of the ruling Peronism.

The government promoted a reform of the judicial system through laws that still have to be dealt with in Congress and that include the expansion of the Court, which currently has four members since it does not have a retired judge.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, regretted the decision of the Supreme Court and said that it sends a “mafia message” against the current vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

According to Soria, this decision goes directly against the interests of the current governors of San Juan and Tucumán, Sergio Uñac and Juan Manzur, respectively, who aspired to re-election under the umbrella of Frente de Todos, a coalition led by Kirchner. and President Fernandez.

“The Court decides based on the interests of certain political sectors,” denounced Minister Soria, who has stated that, after the court ruling, some members of the opposition coalition celebrated as if the ruling had been written by them,” according to the agency. of news Telam.

Thus, the Minister of Justice has hinted that the Supreme Court has taken “a month” to adopt a decision that “could have been made in days” since they have acted after “having survey data” that point to Uñac and Manzur as the main candidates to revalidate the Governorship.

The court issued precautionary measures after a request by the opposition to suspend the provincial elections because both Uñac and Manzur aspire to be re-elected to office, which has raised constitutional questions about their candidacies, since the position of governor and lieutenant governor It cannot be revalidated more than twice.