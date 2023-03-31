During the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s petition against the postponement of elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Jamal Mandukhel explained yesterday that the differences between the bench about the “decision” that came out on March 1 came to the fore more openly. After the 28-page decision signed by two judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Mandukhel, who were included in the Mufala bench, serious questions are also being raised about the method of the current differences regarding the Spontaneous Notice case. Disagreement between the judges included in the bench and with the Chief Justice is not a new thing, however, the notes of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Mandukhel make it clear that along with other benches along with the formation of a special bench, the approval of all the judges is clear. should be under a system based on rules. Meanwhile, another bench headed by the Supreme Court’s senior-most Haj Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has created a new situation by issuing an order to postpone all cases of automatic notice until the rules are framed, giving a decision by a majority of two to one. The bench headed by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has declared that the Chief Justice does not have the authority to form a special bench, Sumoto does not exist in the Constitution. The powers of Supreme Court have been reduced, according to the amendments in the draft of this bill called Supreme Court Practice and Procedure, the formation of benches will be decided by a committee which will include the Chief Justice and two senior judges. The cases will be sent to a bench consisting of at least three judges, the intra-court appeal will be heard within 14 days, the cases of urgent matters will also be scheduled for hearing within 14 days. After the approval of the National Assembly, this bill will be approved by the upper house i.e. the Senate, after which it will take the form of law. After the approval, the President’s signature on this bill is included, while Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to resist this bill in the upper house. Chairman Senate, former Law Minister Waseem Sajjad has said that it is better to consult the Supreme Court on judicial reforms. Notice is a constitutional authority ‘cannot be restricted by mere legislation’ although these are legal clauses on which experts in the constitution and law can better shed light, but according to Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa, notice is automatically a constitutional authority, then Justice In what sense will be taken the decision of the three-member bench headed by Qazi Faiz Isa and the remarks made in this regard, who have said that “somoto does not exist in the constitution”. The second question that arises is that in the past, various Chief Justices under the authority of Somoto, especially Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and Justice Saqib Nisar, according to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “blackmailed us and twisted our hands” which What are the views of experts on the constitution and law on those who have imposed decisions? However, these are constitutional and legal matters, and in principle, since the parliament is the supreme institution, whose responsibility is the power to legislate to run the country’s affairs, therefore, in this regard, In the light of the facts that the members expressed in their speeches on the floor of the National Assembly yesterday, no one should object to the legislation being enacted, because the members in the National Assembly and the Senate are keeping every aspect of the bill in front. Whatever decision will be taken will be in the interest of the nation and every institution of the country has no choice but to accept them. It is hoped that the current constitutional and legal situation in the country will change after the approval of the proposed bill. will result in a better solution, especially to better control the alleged division debate currently going on within the Judiciary, and ensure that no person or institution is overpowered. In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is correct in saying that the Constitution is the guarantor of balance between all institutions of Pakistan and the Parliament has the authority to legislate for the improvement of administrative affairs. According to the words of the Prime Minister, we will have to face difficulties in bringing the situation of the country to the right direction until we do not recognize the Parliament Cosprem.