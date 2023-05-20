Supreme Court acquits the former governor of Magdalena Francisco Infante

The Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court of Justice, with a presentation by Judge Blanca Nélida Barreto, resolved the legal situation of Francisco José Infante Vergara, for the alleged crime of illicit enrichment.

The high court decided to file the case and acquit the ex-governor of his responsibility in the facts presented.

Infante, accused by the Attorney General of the Nation, was pointed out for the doubtful origin of his assets, for the period from 2006 to 2008. Given the alleged ignorance about the origin of the resources that allowed him to acquire real estate in the city ​​of Santa Marta, as well as the origin of more than 98 million pesos deposited in their bank accounts, the fiscal entity opened the respective investigation.

The crimes for which the ex-governor was tried were: contract without compliance with legal requirements and embezzlement for appropriation in favor of third parties, for the possible misuse of the resources of the general system of participations for the health sector.

The criminal investigation stemmed from an action by the Comptroller’s Office that found patrimonial detriment in a contract between the Magdalena Governor’s Office and the IPS Eidis Campo Clinical Laboratory. Its purpose, ultimately unsuccessful, was the provision of health services to the poor population in what was not covered by subsidizing the demand of the II level of care, consisting of screening four thousand patients, including HIV pre-test, HIV test and prevention training.

In the ruling, the Court stated that there was no relationship between the increase in assets and the public office held by Infante Vergara, who served as governor in charge of Magdalena between June 26, 2007 and December 31, 2007.

On the contrary, according to the court, circumstances were found that link the acquisition of the property and the banking transactions with the commercial activity in the construction sector, to which he was engaged before being governor in charge.

The Supreme Court qualified this economic activity as a practice that the ex-governor carried out in a lawful and fully justified manner.

Regarding the origin of the resources, the ruling states:

“(…) it is established that they come from the profession carried out by Infante Vergara through the lawful commercial activity given his status as a civil engineer, advancing for several years through the companies Constructora Infante Vives and Inversiones Costa Brava construction projects in the city ​​of Santa Marta, before and after having served as governor in charge from June 26 to December 31, 2007″.

According to this first instance ruling, it was demonstrated that Infante Vergara did not have a rapid or unsuspected economic evolution, nor a growth of his assets represented in an unusual acquisition of personal property, real estate or investments during the six months in which he served as governor of the Department of Magdalena.

“The above clarifications allow the Chamber to anticipate that it will issue an acquittal in favor of the defendant for the crime that is the object of the accusation, since the elements that comprise it are not fully met insofar as, in addition to having justified several figures, they do not the causal link between the performance of the position or the exercise of the public function as Governor of Magdalena with the increase in his patrimony is proven, ”says the ruling.

Nor was this unjustified increase in assets found in the two years after his separation from office, for which the budget for the crimes for which he was accused by the Prosecutor's Office was not met.

