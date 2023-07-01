Supreme Court Boosts Conservatives with Rulings on LGBT Couples’ Services and Student Debt

Supreme Court Boosts Conservatives with Two Controversial Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States delivered a setback to progressive causes on Friday, as it ruled in favor of businesses refusing services to LGBT couples for religious reasons and invalidated President Joe Biden’s measure to cancel part of student debt. These decisions were met with applause from the Republican party and opposition from the Democrats, further highlighting the deep divide between the two major political parties in the country.

In the first ruling, the court stated that companies engaging in creative activities can refuse to provide services that go against their religious beliefs. The ruling came in response to Lorie Smith, a graphic designer who refused to create websites for gay couples based on her Christian beliefs. Smith had challenged a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, arguing that it violated her First Amendment rights to freedom of expression. The court agreed, stating that individuals have the right to think and say what they want, free from government interference.

This decision marks the culmination of a legal battle led by religious conservatives since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. Critics argue that it will lead to increased discrimination against the LGBT+ community and stigmatize LGBT+ families. Sarah Kate Ellis, president of the GLAAD association, which defends the rights of the LGBT+ community, expressed her disappointment with the ruling.

In another blow to the Biden administration, the Supreme Court ruled that the government had overstepped its powers by implementing a student debt relief program without congressional authorization. This decision leaves Biden without an important measure for his 2024 presidential campaign, as he had intended to relieve student debt for as many borrowers as possible. Student debt is a major issue in the United States, with nearly 43 million people owing a total of $1.63 trillion in federal student loans.

Biden acknowledged his disappointment but immediately announced that he would pursue a new plan to relieve student debt, using the Higher Education Act of 1965 as the basis. The courts had blocked the application of his previous plan, which aimed to forgive $10,000 of debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 for former scholarship recipients.

While conservatives see these rulings as victories for religious freedom and limited government power, progressives argue that they undermine civil rights and the ability of the executive branch to enact meaningful change. The deep ideological divide on the Supreme Court, with six conservative judges and three progressives, was evident in the voting on these cases.

As the court adjourns for its summer break, these decisions will undoubtedly have long-lasting implications for civil rights, religious freedom, and the ongoing debate over student debt in the United States.

