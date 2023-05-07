Home » Supreme Court condemns former congressman Musa Besaile for “parapolitics”
The Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced former Senator Musa Besaile Fayad to 92 months in prison and a fine of 4,666.64 current legal monthly minimum wages, as the perpetrator of the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime related to alliances with groups outside the law.

By means of an early judgment, adopted by a majority with the registration of a saving vote, the Chamber determined that Besaile Fayad joined the Córdoba Bloc led by the self-confessed paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso Gómez, alias “el Mono Mancuso”, “Santander Lozada” or “Triple Cero”, with the purpose of controlling the regional public administration and having representation in the Congress of the Republic, becoming a fundamental piece of the political-social project from 1998 until at least the first half of 2006, when he was re-elected representative to the Chamber (2006-2010).

Specifically, the defendant attended several meetings between 2000-2001 on the occasion of the local and regional elections and the Congress of the Republic of 2002, arranging with the self-defense groups in order to agree on political coalitions to access a seat in the mayoralties , councils, assemblies, governorships and in the Legislature, getting involved in the criminal network for electoral and bureaucratic purposes.

Criminal association that, according to the majority judgment of the first instance, allowed the defendant to effectively promote the paramilitary project, strengthening it politically through bureaucratic quotas granted by the political group that won the Governorship of Córdoba in 2003, with the assignment of the Secretaries of Finance and Health.

The Chamber denied the ex-congressman the sentence of conditional execution of the sentence and house arrest. Consequently, he must continue to be deprived of his liberty due to this process. with RSF

