Supreme Court decision on bat election symbol will be accepted, Barrister Gauhar

Web Desk: Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar says that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the election symbol of the bat will be accepted. He requested that the High Court should pronounce its decision by Monday.

Regarding the resolution passed in the Senate, he said that there is no legal status to pass the resolution to postpone the election in the Senate in the presence of 14 senators.

The elections of 2024 will be held at the appointed time because the Supreme Court has clearly said that it is like a line on the stone that the elections will be held at the appointed time. In this regard, Barrister Gohar further said that the President of the State has also signed the document for conducting the election. After that, the resolution of the Senate has no legal status.

Share this: Facebook

X

