This Sunday afternoon, the death of the magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), Miguel Flores Durel, was reported. Various sources confirmed that the magistrate died of a heart attack at the age of 47. Judge Flores Durel graduated in Legal Sciences from the University of El Salvador […]

The post Magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, Miguel Flores Durel dies of natural causes appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook