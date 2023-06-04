Supreme Court lawyers, the 2023 exam notice

The Director General of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Justice with Decree 6 May 2023 (text below) published in the Official Gazette 4th Special Series – Competitions and Exams of 12 May 2023, n. 36 called a session of exams for enrollment in the special register for legal aid before the Cassation court and to the other higher jurisdictions for the year 2023.

Admission requirements

To apply for the exam session, the following requirements must be met:

be currently enrolled in the register of lawyers and have practiced the profession for at least five years before the Tribunals and Courts of Appeal;

having accomplished commendable and fruitful practice of at least five years in a lawyer’s office That armies habitually legal representation before the Court of Cassation.

Test date

Candidates admitted to the exam must present themselves to take the written tests in the place, day and time that will be communicated, with effect of notification to all interested parties, in the Official Journal of the Italian Republic, 4th Special Series «Concorsi ed exams», n. 57 of 28 July 2023.

Application form and deadline

Candidates must send their applications for admission to the exam by deadline of 23 June 2023 to the Ministry of Justice, Department for Justice Affairs, Directorate General for Internal Affairs, Office II, Professional Orders and Registers, in Via Arenula n.70 in Rome (CAP 00186).

Applications sent by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt will be considered timely if shipped by deadline and the date of the post office stamp will prevail.

Applications will need to be drafted in stamp paperand accompanied by the necessary documentation:

substitutive declaration of certification which shows the current registration of the candidate in the register of lawyers and the seniority of it, as well as the practice for at least five years of the profession before the Tribunals and Courts of Appeal;

years of the profession before the Tribunals and Courts of Appeal; declaration in lieu of deed of notoriety of a lawyer who practices legal aid before the Court of Cassation, provided with the approval of the competent Bar Council, who declares: that he habitually practices legal aid before the Court of Cassation and that the candidate, attending the study of the lawyer himself, has completed commendable and profitable practice of at least five years relating to judgments for the Cassation;

in lieu of deed of notoriety of a lawyer who practices legal aid before the Court of Cassation, provided with the approval of the competent Bar Council, who declares: that he habitually practices legal aid before the Court of Cassation and that the candidate, attending the study of the lawyer himself, has completed commendable and profitable practice of at least five years relating to judgments for the Cassation; payment receipt fee Of euro 20,66 for enrollment in the exams e received of the contribution in the lump sum measure of 75.00 euros charges to be paid through the PagoPA platform by accessing the link: http://pst.giustizia.it/PST/.

The exam tests

Candidates will have to face both written and oral tests.

The prove written I am Three e consist each in filing cassation appeals in the following subjects:

civil

CRIMINAL

administrative

To overcome the oral exam the candidates will have to discuss a topic, assigned to them by the President of the Examining Commission, concerning a judicial dispute, demonstrating, during the exhibition, their own culture and aptitude for advocacy before higher jurisdictions.

The performance of the oral exam will be public and will have a duration of no less than thirty minutes for each candidate.

After completing the oral tests, the commission form the list of successful candidates.



Ministry of Justice, Decree of 6 May 2023

