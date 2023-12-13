Supreme Court of Cassation | Civil jurisprudence detail

President: E. Bruschetta

Speaker: L. Caradonna

The Fifth Civil Section has ordered, pursuant to art. 374, paragraph 2, cpc, the transmission of the appeal to the First President for possible assignment to the United Sections, due to the particular importance of the following issues (which have already been the subject of various guidelines):

«1) if the exercise of the power of tax self-defense, based on the letter of the art. 1 of Ministerial Decree n. 37 of 1997, presupposes the existence of only formal defects present in the tax deed and not also defects of a substantial nature and if, consequently, it is aimed at protecting the individual interest of the taxpayer, with the exclusion of the power of the financial administration to adopt annulment measures in malam partem, or is aimed at protecting the public interest in the correct collection of taxes with the only limits of the expiry of the assessment deadlines, or of the res judicata;

2) whether the exercise of the power of tax self-defense is justified by the principle of “perpetuity of administrative power” (the latter generally referring to administrative action and which is based on the principles expressed in articles 53 and 97 of the Constitution, which follows from the need for continuous and timely adherence of administrative action to the public interest) and related to the existence of substantial (and not just formal) defects constitutes a further exception (not specifically regulated in light of the literal tenor of the art. 1 of Ministerial Decree no. 37 of 1997) to the principle of the uniqueness of the assessment and this taking into account the articles. 43, third paragraph, of Presidential Decree 600 of 1973 and 57, fourth paragraph, of Presidential Decree 633 of 1972, which regulate the institution of the supplementary assessment, and the structural and functional difference of the power of self-defense compared to the power of supplementary assessment.» .