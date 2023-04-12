Home News Supreme Court once again rejects guardianship that sought the return of Ariel Palacios
Supreme Court once again rejects guardianship that sought the return of Ariel Palacios

The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, with a presentation by Chocoano magistrate Gerson Chaverra Castro, in a decision of April 11, rejected the petition for protection made by Ariel Palacios Calderón who sought his return to the position of governor of Chocó.

Palacios Calderón filed the petition for guardianship, through a proxy, which was assisted by Gissela Palacios Mosquera, against the Ministry of the Interior, the Head of the Legal Advisory Office of said entity and the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá, for the alleged violation of the fundamental rights to due process, equality, access to the administration of justice, and the exercise of their political rights “to elect and be elected without administrative restrictions.”

The high judicial corporation noted that “it is noted that, through the order of February 28, 2023 -object of questioning by the plaintiff-, the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá, limited itself to responding to a request filed by the Ministry of the Interior, replicating what was indicated in the decision of the 22nd day of the aforementioned month and year, in which, in its final section of the considering part, it was said: “The determination adopted here, as established by the Council of State, Second Section (ruling 190012331000200200325 01 of November 27, 2014) implies that, “the benefit responds to a decision to protect the fundamental right to freedom, as a consequence of the expiration of the legal term (…) there was no modifying decision on responsibility, since the insurance measure maintained its fund, supported by the same budgets that gave rise to it”.

And adds:

“So, in accordance with the foregoing, contrary to what was indicated by the plaintiff, the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá clearly indicated that it was not” up to it to issue a pronouncement regarding the suspension of the position as governor of the department of Chocó del Mr. Ariel Palacios Calderón”, which, in turn, rules out the configuration of an organic defect”.

“In this order of ideas, no action is verified that violates the fundamental rights claimed in the guardianship by the judicial authority, which leads to denying the request for amparo for the previously analyzed reason.”

