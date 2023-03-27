This Monday morning, the Supreme Court of Justice announced that it had opened an investigation and summoned Senator Jose Alfredo Gnecco “for bribery and prevarication by omission“. The foregoing for the alleged payment of “$150 million to Luis Gustavo Moreno to delay an investigation against his father, Lucas Gneccoex-governor.

#SalaDeInstrucción opens investigation and summons senator José Alfredo Gnecco Zuleta for bribery and prevarication by omission. This, for the alleged payment of $150 million to Luis Gustavo Moreno to delay an investigation against his father, Lucas S. Gnecco, former governor. — Supreme Court of Justice (@CorteSupremaJ) March 27, 2023

GUSTAVO MORENO

The ‘Cartel de la toga’ was named like this because the Prosecutor’s Office argued that Supreme Court magistrates would have formed a bagel to set prices for the trials. In other words, clients paid between $100, $200 and up to $1,500 million for the magistrates to delay investigations and receive confidential information.

According to the Supreme Court, Senator Jose Alfredo Gnecco would have paid $150 million to the anti-corruption prosecutor Luis Gustavo Moreno to delay the investigation against his father. Moreno was convicted of the crimes of concussion and improper use of privileged official information in the case of the former governor of Córdoba Alejandro Lyonswho was one of the first witnesses.

In 2019, the former prosecutor was extradited to USA because he received part of the bribe from Alejandro Lyons in the North American country. In 2020 she returned to Colombia and in October 2022, the Supreme Court of Justice He was granted his freedom “by establishing that he has already served his sentence”, for which, after verifying that he is not required by another authority, the corresponding release order will be issued in his favor.”

LUCAS GNECCO CASE

Senator José Alfredo’s father, former Governor Lucas Gnecco, has been sentenced three times by the Supreme Court for irregularities during his administration. In July 2022, the Court sentenced him for irregularities in contracts that he carried out during his administrative period 1998 and 2000.

The sentence was issued by five years and two months in prison for the crime of contract without compliance with legal requirements in homogeneous and successive competition. In addition, he imposed a fine of 15.4 current monthly minimum wages.