Supreme Court opens another criminal investigation into former governor Domingo Palacios

The Supreme Court of Justice reported today, November 20, 2023, that the Special Investigation Chamber opened a formal investigation against representative Jhoany Carlos Alberto Palacios Mosquera for the alleged crime of contract without compliance with legal requirements.

The investigation has to do with a public works contract, signed in July 2017, in his capacity as governor of Chocó (2016-2019). The objective of that contract was the construction of a market square in Istmina, worth 3,435 million pesos.

Presumably, in this contract, the principles of planning, transparency and economy were violated, as there were no architectural, soil, or environmental studies.

They explain that they are investigating whether, supposedly, the appropriate technical studies were not carried out when it was found that the property in which the project would be developed was being occupied by third parties and did not allow the execution of the work, as contracted.

The contract had been set for a period of four months, but took more than 622 days, with budget additions that were allegedly not justified.

On June 2, 2023, the Supreme Court of Justice also reported that it opened a criminal investigation against representative Palacios Mosquera, for irregularities in the 2016 contract for the Acandí hospital, when he served as governor of Chocó.

Regarding this same work, the Attorney General’s Office has also been carrying out a disciplinary investigation for several years against Palacios Mosquera, reporting alleged irregularities due to lack of condition of the lot, deficiencies in studies and designs, and cost overruns.

Due to the issue of the failed domestic natural gas project in several municipalities of Chocó, Palacios Mosquera is also being criminally investigated.

In October 2022, information was published that qualified Palacios Mosquera as the most investigated congressman in the country in the Attorney General’s Office, with more than 20 disciplinary investigations into constraints on contractors, irregularities in the gas massification contract in several municipalities, inconsistencies in the construction of the Acandí hospital, first stage of the Technological University of Chocó in Istmina, or others. But to date he has no firm sanction.