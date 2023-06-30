Supreme Court opposes US President Biden – DW – July 1, 2023

The right-wing majority of the court ruled that the US government had exceeded its powers with this plan. To do this, you need the approval of the US Congress. The Supreme Court has thus conceded a key promise made by the Democrats. The court’s new decision is the latest blow to US President Joe Biden – the court had severely curtailed his government’s powers in the past.

For months, Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has been on hold. Lower courts had blocked him after lawsuits. The US President announced the program last summer and justified it with the financial burden of Corona – at that time the repayment of student loans had already been suspended due to the pandemic.

Millions of Americans are affected

More than 40 million Americans would have benefited from the partial student loan waiver. The independent budget office of the US Congress estimates that this would have cost around 400 billion US dollars (around 366 billion euros). Biden argued with a 2003 law that authorizes the government to suspend or modify certain student loan repayments in response to a national emergency.

The law was passed in the wake of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The US Supreme Court ruled that the extensive debt relief planned by the US government was far too extensive. “The question here is not whether something should be done, but who has the authority to do it,” says the reasoning for the judgment. Borrowers now face having to resume repayments.

Nine judges are represented on the Supreme CourtImage: Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/REUTERS

Biden called the court’s verdict wrong. The partial waiver could have changed the lives of millions of Americans and would also have been good for the country’s economic growth. He will leave no stone unturned to find other ways to relieve the hard-working middle class, he promised. “This fight is not over yet.” In a speech, he announced that he now intends to implement the partial waiver of student loans on a different legal basis.

The judges also rejected “affirmative action”.

Only on Thursday did the Supreme Court rule that taking applicants’ skin color or ethnic background into account for admission to universities was unconstitutional. The promotion of ethnic minorities under the term “affirmative action” should promote diversity among students. Biden’s government and civil rights groups had heavily criticized the court’s decision.

The court had already significantly restricted Biden’s powers on other issues – such as vaccination regulations against Corona or environmental protection. Republicans applauded the Supreme Court’s decision on student loans. It was a “victory” for the people of America, wrote Elise Stefanik of the House Republican executive committee. The court decided in favor of “our hard-working taxpayers”.

Supreme Court: “Affirmative Action” unconstitutional

