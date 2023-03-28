Home News Supreme Court rejected guardianship that requested the return of Ariel Palacios
Supreme Court rejected guardianship that requested the return of Ariel Palacios

Supreme Court rejected guardianship that requested the return of Ariel Palacios

The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, with a presentation by Chocoano magistrate Gerson Chaverra Castro, in a decision of March 23, rejected the petition for protection formulated by a group of citizens who sought the return of Ariel Palacios Calderón to office Governor of Chocó.

The high judicial body noted that “the quality of ‘informal agency’ was not accredited either, since there is no express statement that they act under said capacity, nor that Ariel Palacios Calderón -in favor of whom they request protection of fundamental rights- is in impossibility of directly promoting constitutional action”.

And it adds: “It is concluded that the plaintiffs are not empowered to promote this amparo action, and consequently, due to lack of legitimacy in the case of those who file it, it will be rejected.”

