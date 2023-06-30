Supreme Court Ruling Ends Affirmative Action Policies in College Admissions: What It Means for Students and Universities

Supreme Court Ruling Ends Affirmative Action and Forces Colleges to Rethink Admissions Policies

Following a landmark Supreme Court ruling on Thursday, colleges and universities across the United States are now prohibited from considering race in their admissions processes. This decision effectively brings an end to decades-old affirmative action policies and invalidates admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court struck down cases dating back 45 years, stating that colleges can no longer give underrepresented minorities an advantage solely based on their race. This ruling will have far-reaching consequences for higher education institutions, as they will now have to find new methods to achieve diverse student bodies and reshape their admissions practices.

One immediate impact of this ruling is that it is expected to result in fewer minority students being admitted to colleges. Schools that have relied on race-conscious admissions policies to create diversity will now have to reconsider how they admit students. As a result, campuses may see a higher proportion of White and Asian American students and a lower representation of Black and Hispanic students.

This change will have the most significant effect on the nation’s most selective colleges, as they have been more likely to consider race as one of many factors in admissions. However, even less selective colleges that currently consider race may need to adjust their admissions systems in response to this ruling.

High school seniors who will be applying to college within the next year will be the first to experience these changes. While the process for students may not be drastically different, there could be significant changes in how colleges evaluate applications behind the scenes.

In response to the ruling, universities will be seeking alternative methods to maintain diversity and include underrepresented minorities. While there is no official data on how many colleges factor race into their admissions decisions, a 2019 survey found that approximately four in 10 colleges acknowledged limited influence of race in their process. In states that have already banned affirmative action, universities have turned to recruiting more low-income students as a proxy for race, with varying degrees of success. As a result of this ruling, expect more universities to explore alternative approaches to achieve diversity in their student bodies.

One alternative approach gaining traction is placing more emphasis on students who have overcome adversity. President Joe Biden endorsed this approach, stating that adversity should be a “new standard” in college admissions, rewarding those who have faced challenges related to income, race, or other factors. The Supreme Court’s decision appears to allow for this approach as long as it is tied to a particular quality the applicant brings to campus. As a result, applicants may start to see more questions about adversity or other life experiences on college applications.

Additionally, this ruling is putting pressure on universities to eliminate other admissions practices that disproportionately benefit wealthy White students. Legacy preferences, which give an admissions boost to the children of alumni, are one such practice. President Biden has expressed interest in reviewing legacy preferences and other practices that “expand privilege rather than opportunity.” Activists are also highlighting other barriers to underrepresented students, including donor preferences and standardized tests like the SAT and ACT.

As colleges and universities grapple with the implications of this ruling, one thing is certain: the landscape of college admissions will continue to evolve, and institutions will be forced to find new ways to shape their student bodies while upholding diversity and equal opportunities.

