Supreme Court Strikes Down President Biden’s $400 Billion Student Debt Relief Plan

Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s $400 Billion Student Debt Relief Plan

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court of Justice has struck down President Joe Biden’s ambitious student debt relief plan, which aimed to provide over $400 billion in relief to millions of borrowers. The ruling was widely expected, especially by those who would have had to resume making payments on their loans starting in August.

The vote on the matter occurred along ideological lines, with the court’s six conservative justices in the majority, including Chief Justice John Roberts, who was also the rapporteur in one of the cases involved. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

Biden had launched the relief plan in 2022, citing the authority granted by the 2003 HEROES Act, which allows the Secretary of Education to waive or modify student aid in times of war or national emergencies. When Biden signed the executive order, the United States was still grappling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Chief Justice Roberts, writing the decision, argued that the Secretary of Education’s authority to “modify” statutes and regulations only permits modest adjustments, not a complete rewriting of the law. “We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions…not to rewrite that statute from scratch,” Roberts stated.

The court’s decision essentially concluded that President Biden exceeded his executive authority by issuing an executive order to forgive a portion of student debt, and that the six states involved had the right to challenge this decree in court.

One of the dissenting justices, Elena Kagan, expressed her disagreement with the court’s decision, stating that it was an overreach for the court to decide on the matter at all. She argued that the states bringing the lawsuit were not directly affected by the presidential decision and therefore should not have had standing to challenge it. “The plaintiffs in this case are six states that have no personal involvement in the Secretary’s loan forgiveness plan. They are classic ideological plaintiffs,” Kagan wrote.

Biden’s relief plan was one of the most expensive executive actions in US history, aiming to erase around $430 billion in student debt for nearly 40 million borrowers. Under the plan, individuals with incomes below $125,000 per year would have been eligible for the forgiveness of up to $10,000 in student loan debt. Those who received a Pell grant, designed to assist low-income families, would have been eligible for up to $20,000 in relief.

Legal experts had anticipated this decision since oral arguments were presented to the Supreme Court in February. With a 6-3 conservative majority, the court has shown a cautious approach toward wide-ranging executive actions for which explicit authorization from Congress is lacking. During the hearing, Chief Justice Roberts had expressed the belief that measures of this magnitude and controversy should be left to Congress to address.

In her dissent, Justice Kagan accused the court’s majority of encroaching upon the roles of Congress and the executive branch in policymaking.

This decision by the Supreme Court not only deems the student debt relief plan invalid but also sends a message about the limits of executive authority, particularly when it comes to matters involving large monetary implications and political controversy. The fate of millions of borrowers who were hoping for relief now hangs in the balance, as they will be required to continue making payments on their student loans.