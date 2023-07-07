Supreme Court Strikes Down President Biden’s $400 Billion Student Loan Debt Plan

Title: Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s $400 Billion Student Loan Debt Plan

On Friday, President Joe Biden suffered a major setback as the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to scrap his ambitious $400 billion plan aimed at canceling or reducing federal student loan debt. This decision has dashed the hopes of millions of Americans dreaming of relief from the burden of student loans.

The conservative justices on the court argued that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority with the loan forgiveness plan. They contended that the administration needed congressional approval before implementing such an expensive program. As a result, the Supreme Court repealed the HEROES Act, a bipartisan law from 2003 that provided Biden with the authority he claimed to have.

Chief Justice John Roberts highlighted that six states had challenged the legality of the HEROES Act and its authorization of the loan repayment plan. This, combined with concerns about executive authority, led the justices to invalidate the program.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Elena Kagan, along with two other liberal justices, expressed her disappointment with the majority’s decision. Kagan argued, “The majority of the court overturns the combined judgment of the legislative and executive branches, thereby eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Education announced that loan repayments for federal student loans will resume in October, after more than three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, starting in September, interest on these loans will begin to accrue once again, adding to the financial burden for borrowers.

If implemented, Biden’s plan would have provided significant relief to millions of Americans struggling under student loan debt. Under the proposed legislation, those earning less than $125,000 per year would have had up to $10,000 of their student loans canceled. The same amount would have been forgiven for households with incomes below $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate greater financial need, would have also benefitted from an additional $10,000 of loan forgiveness.

The cost of this plan had been estimated at $400 billion over a span of 30 years. This projection was based on the fact that 26 million people had already applied for loan forgiveness, with an estimated eligibility of 43 million Americans.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, Biden’s student loan debt relief plan faces a major setback. While this decision may disappoint many Americans, it highlights the ongoing debates surrounding the extent of executive authority and the need for congressional approval for such extensive and expensive programs. As the nation moves forward, millions of borrowers will need to grapple with the resumption of loan repayments, further intensifying the urgency for long-term solutions to the student loan crisis.

