Supreme Court will investigate 19 liberal congressmen for positions in FNA

Another scandal about alleged irregularities in hiring occurs in a State entity. The turn is for him National Savings Fundwhich is in the eye of the hurricane by the Supreme Courtbecause 19 liberal congressmen will be investigated for delivering resumes for direct hiring.

In this case, the Criminal Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice He notified the members of the Literal Party that a formal investigation was opened for the alleged irregular hiring of certain officials in the FNA, in which a person is involved, who is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the president of the National Savings Fund, Gilberto Rondón González, who would be involved in an alleged inadequate management of his staff, because he would have linked and unlinked people by direct recommendations, without reviewing the profiles or requirements that were needed to each charge.

In this sense, on June 14, the Attorney General’s Office notified the president of the FNA, by the Second Delegate for Administrative Surveillance. From there, the advanced contracts will be reviewed, where apparently it is evident that positions of different professions were held than those that were needed for each position.

Who are the congressmen who will be investigated for what happened in the National Savings Fund?

A long list of congressmen will be subjected to an exhaustive investigation of what this alleged fact has been, which could generate great inconvenience for the names that will be seen below:

Mauricio Gómez Amón, Fabio Raúl Amín Saleme, Juan Pablo Gallo Maya, Miguel Ángel Pinto Hernández, Yesid Guerrero Avendaño, Alexander Harley Bermúdez Lasso, Álvaro Leonel Rueda Caballero, Álvaro Henry Monedero Rivera, José Octavio Cardona León, Sandra Bibiana Aristizábal Saleg, César Cristian Gomez Castro, Dolcey Oscar Torres Romero, Flora Perdomo Andrade, Gilma Diaz Arias, Hugo Alfonso Archila Suarez, and Monica Karina Bocanegra Pantoja.

The Court’s investigation into the National Savings Fund will begin soon

One of the main objectives will be to collect all the probative material, on what happened with the hiring of certain officials, who, in principle, did not comply with the provisions for each job position in the FNA, in addition to knowing what was investigated by the Attorney against the president of the entity.

