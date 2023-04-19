Supreme Court: Written order issued for today’s hearing of the election case

Wednesday April 19, 2023, 8:01 pm

Islamabad (Amat News) The Supreme Court has issued a written order for today’s hearing of the election case.

On the issue of hearing on the request to hold the elections of national and provincial assemblies at the same time, the Supreme Court heard 2 requests today.

The written order said that the civic body and the Ministry of Defense have also requested to hold the elections at the same time, on which notices have been issued to the senior leadership of the political parties.

The order said that the petitioner said that there should be an opportunity for political dialogue related to the general elections in Punjab and KP. The Supreme Court ordered to hold elections in Punjab and KP on April 4. The petitioner’s lawyer said that there was resistance in the execution of the court order. Fazil Vakil said that it is necessary for political parties to respect each other for free and fair elections.

According to Fazil Vakil, a sustainable result was obtained from the elections of the national and four assemblies at one time.

The written order said that according to the order of April 4, it will not have any effect on the order of election in Punjab. The order of the court of April 4 is in accordance with the orders of the constitution. After that, general elections will be held in 90 days.

The order said that notices have been issued to the Federation of Pakistan, Election Commission, Tehreek-e-Insaf through Imran Khan, PML-N through Shehbaz Sharif, PPP through Asif Zardari, JUI through Maulana Fazlur Rehman. , notices have been issued to MQM by Khalid Maqbool, BNP by Akhtar Mengal, ANP by Isfandyar Wali.

Notices have been issued to BAP by Jam Kamal, Muslim League-Q by Chaudhry Shujaat, Jamaat-e-Islami by Siraj-ul-Haq and Attorney General.

The written order said that political negotiations do not mean that constitutional obligations under Articles 112 and 224 should be sidestepped.