Supreme People’s Procuratorate decides to arrest Fan Yifei according to law – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 20th. Fan Yifei, former member of the Party committee and deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, was suspected of accepting bribes. A few days ago, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate made a decision to arrest Fan Yifei on suspicion of accepting bribes in accordance with the law. The case is under further processing.

[error correction]

[Responsible editor: Wang Jianing]

010020020120000000000000011199211129707915

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

