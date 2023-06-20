Home » Supreme People’s Procuratorate decides to arrest Fan Yifei according to law – Xinhua English.news.cn
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 20th. Fan Yifei, former member of the Party committee and deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, was suspected of accepting bribes. A few days ago, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate made a decision to arrest Fan Yifei on suspicion of accepting bribes in accordance with the law. The case is under further processing.

