China Jiangsu Net, January 18, Suqian News In order to prevent and resolve major fire safety risks at the end of the year and to improve the region’s ability to resist fires, the Suqian Economic Development Zone Fire Rescue Brigade combined the current fire safety situation in the jurisdiction and focused on key areas and weak links , made precise efforts, adopted a number of measures, solidly promoted the fire prevention and control work in winter and spring, and made every effort to ensure the continued stability of the fire situation in the jurisdiction.

Adhere to the government’s leadership and set off a strong momentum for fire prevention and control. The Management Committee of the Economic and Technological Development Zone held a meeting to deploy the winter and spring fire prevention and control work, and combined with the “Winter and Spring Fire Prevention and Control Work Plan” clarified the time, steps and responsibilities of each functional department for special rectification of fire safety in ten types of high-risk places (fields) . The district consumer committee office sent letters to the consumer committee offices of the 4 townships (streets) in the jurisdiction to further strengthen the fire prevention and control work in winter and spring, comprehensively consolidate the foundation of fire prevention and control at the grassroots level, and keep the bottom line of fire prevention and control firmly.

Strengthen the investigation of hidden dangers and form a high-pressure situation of hidden dangers rectification. As the Spring Festival approaches, the brigade keeps an eye on key places such as large commercial complexes, “nine small places”, shopping malls, and labor-intensive enterprises, and cooperates with industry authorities such as emergency response, urban management, construction, and comprehensive law enforcement to continue to carry out special rectifications on fire safety; The former fire safety special inspection action conducted a comprehensive investigation of densely populated places in the jurisdiction; the joint district public security bureau launched a special rectification activity of “100-day action of grass-roots fire safety joint law enforcement and rectification this winter and next spring”, further increasing the “nine small places”, high-level Strengthen the governance of high-risk places such as residences and key units of tertiary fire safety.

Deepen supervision and inspection, extend grass-roots fire management tentacles. Give full play to the role of the township (street) consumer committee office to organize and carry out fire safety inspections, focusing on the governance of rural fire safety hazards and the “investigation” and “publicity” of key industries to promote the steady progress of fire safety grassroots governance. At the same time, each township (street) took the initiative to organize regular fire safety work meetings and safety production work meetings to make detailed deployments of fire safety work to ensure a stable fire safety situation at the end of the year and the beginning of the year.

Strengthen on-duty preparations and improve the team’s level of overcoming difficulties. According to the law and characteristics of fire in the winter and spring seasons in the jurisdiction, the brigade actively does a good job in winter training, continuously deepens the study of theoretical knowledge, innovates training ideas, and adopts the method of “training according to people” to improve the scientificity, competitiveness, and effectiveness of training. Focus on key places to carry out field drills, and follow the drill process of “self-rescue, initial battle, and coordination”, focusing on guiding personnel evacuation, emergency avoidance, safety protection, high-level water supply and other operational links. Deepen the “six familiarization” work, fully grasp the actual situation in the jurisdiction, and make it clear and clear.

Increase publicity and create a strong fire protection publicity atmosphere. The brigade continues to deepen the special publicity activities of “pre-prevention” and “elimination” of households, and organizes publicity personnel, community firefighting grid members, and firefighting volunteers to go to the units under their jurisdiction to carry out intensive training to cultivate more “understanders” of fire safety. In response to the lack of fire safety awareness of vulnerable groups such as widows and elderly people living alone, left-behind children, the brigade carried out targeted “home-based” publicity and education, preaching fire safety knowledge door-to-door, and correcting unsafe behaviors in the use of fire, electricity and gas at home , Effectively enhance the self-defense awareness and self-rescue ability of vulnerable groups. Give full play to the advantages of the online platform for national fire protection learning, and regularly carry out online fire safety training, answering questions, examinations and other activities to further increase the coverage and influence of fire protection publicity.