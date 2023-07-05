Suqian Expressway Construction Exceeds Annual Plan with 64% Investment Completion

Suqian Expressway Construction Exceeds Expectations, Achieves 64% Investment Completion

Suqian, China – In a recent announcement, the Suqian Municipal Transportation Bureau revealed that the city’s expressway construction has achieved outstanding progress in the first half of this year. An investment of 1.592 billion yuan has been completed, accounting for 64% of the annual plan. This remarkable achievement surpasses expectations and signifies the city’s determination to prioritize infrastructure development.

To ensure the timely completion of projects while maintaining high quality standards, the Suqian Transportation Bureau implemented the “Project Construction Year” campaign since the beginning of this year. As part of this initiative, the bureau introduced the “100 Days of Hard Work” labor competition and developed a comprehensive project work plan. These measures have allowed for efficient project management and an accelerated construction process.

Notably, the construction of the Shuyang-Suyu section of the Liansu Expressway and the Sucheng-Sihong section of the Yanluo Expressway are currently the bureau’s primary focus. The Shuyang-Suyu section, an integral part of the “Three Horizontal” line in Jiangsu Provincial Expressway Planning Network, has achieved an investment completion of 742 million yuan this year, accounting for 7.52 billion yuan of the annual plan. Subgrade earthwork, bridge engineering, and road marking have all been completed to 100% satisfaction. Additionally, housing construction projects have successfully reached major construction milestones.

Moreover, the Sucheng-Sihong section of the Yanluo Expressway, crucial to the implementation of the national strategy of regional integration in the Yangtze River Delta and the construction of the Huaihe River Ecological Economic Belt, has also achieved significant progress. A total investment of 850 million yuan has been completed this year, accounting for 56.7% of the annual plan. Subgrade filling and bridge substructure have reached noteworthy completion rates, with the installation of the upper box girder nearing completion.

The Suqian Municipal Transportation Bureau emphasized that these achievements are a testament to the continuous advancements made in the city’s expressway construction. The bureau remains committed to enhancing its sense of responsibility and maintaining a proactive approach to progress. Their goal is to ensure the completion of the annual construction target on time.

Looking ahead, the Suqian Municipal Transportation Bureau plans to continue working with a fighting spirit, emphasizing efficiency, quality improvement, and progress. By running out of “acceleration,” the bureau aims to further expedite the construction of the Suqian Expressway and meet the annual construction target with flying colors. The city’s dedication to infrastructure development is poised to drive economic growth and improve connectivity.

