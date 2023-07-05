Suqian Expressway Construction Exceeds Targets with 64% Investment Completion in First Half of the Year

Suqian City Expressway Construction Achieves Impressive Results, Exceeds Targets

Suqian City’s expressway construction has been making significant progress, with an investment of 1.592 billion yuan, accounting for 64% of the annual plan, completed in the first half of this year, according to the Suqian Municipal Transportation Bureau. The construction has achieved remarkable results, surpassing both the time and task targets.

To ensure timely completion of the project with high quality and quantity, the Suqian Transportation Bureau initiated the “Project Construction Year” campaign this year. As part of this initiative, the bureau organized the “100 Days of Hard Work” labor competition and prepared a scientifically designed project work plan. The bureau also established a strict timeline, pushing the construction of the Shuyang-Suyu section of the Liansu Expressway and the Sucheng-Sihong section of the Yanluo Expressway.

The Shuyang-Suyu section of the Liansu Expressway, an essential part of the “Three Horizontal” line in the Jiangsu Provincial Expressway Planning Network, has already achieved an investment of 742 million yuan this year, accounting for 67.52% of the annual plan. The accumulated investment stands at 6.056 billion yuan, accounting for 68.7% of the estimated investment budget. The completion rate for various elements of the project is impressive, with 100% completion for subgrade earthwork and bridge engineering, 100% for road marking mainline and ramp asphalt lower seal layer, asphalt middle surface layer, and asphalt lower layer, and 65% for the completion of the asphalt upper layer. The main construction of the housing project is completed, and 70% of the ancillary works of the greenhouse and the station area have been finished.

Similarly, the Sucheng-Sihong section of the Yanluo Expressway, which plays a key role in promoting regional integration in the Yangtze River Delta and constructing the Huaihe River Ecological Economic Belt, has achieved an investment of 850 million yuan in the first half of this year. This accounts for 56.7% of the annual plan and a total of 3.44 billion yuan of investment, equivalent to 58.7% of the estimated investment budget. The major components of the project, including subgrade filling and bridge substructure, have been completed. Furthermore, the completion rate for upper box girder cast-in-situ is at 95%, while upper box girder prefabrication is at 97%, hollow slab prefabrication is at 100%, and upper girder slab installation is at 89%. The progress of installation stands at 54%.

According to the spokesperson of the Suqian Municipal Transportation Bureau, these accomplishments highlight the continuous efforts made by the bureau to enhance progress, quality, and efficiency in the construction of the Suqian expressway. Moving forward, the bureau aims to maintain a strong sense of responsibility, make use of available time, and continue pushing forward with determination to ensure the completion of the annual construction target for the Suqian Expressway.

