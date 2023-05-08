Surf World Cup inaugurated in Sunzal

The Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez, and Robert Fasulo, Executive Director of ISA, inaugurated the World Surfing Championship, Longboard modality, which brings together more than 110 athletes and 33 delegations from all over the world.

The event will take place on the waves of El Sunzal beach, a space qualified by athletes and international experts as a privileged place, worldwide, to perform aquatic sports.

“You are all welcome, this is your home, we hope you enjoy the best waves in the world, thanks to the ISA authorities for trusting us and giving us the opportunity to show the world what surfing can do in our country”, Valdez said when inaugurating the event for those who practice Longboarding.

“We appreciate the effort that the government of President Nayib Bukele makes to make this contest something unique and special, to Minister Morena Valdez for so much dedication, we hope that surfers enjoy it to the fullest,” Fasulo pointed out.

The competitive activities will start on Monday morning until May 13, and among the competitors will be the French Alice Le Moigne who said that she came to the country to revalidate her title of champion in the women’s category where she will have the challenge of the local Portillo who aspires to the podium.

This event is a qualifier for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.