The scientist who broke the record for “longest living under a submarine” in the US state of Florida, Prof. Dr. Joe Dituri has surfaced. In Key Largo Island, Florida, USA, within the scope of the research called “Jules Undersea Lodge Neptune 100” project, US professor Dituri, who entered the water on March 1, broke the world record for “the longest life under the sea”. surfaced on June 9 […]

