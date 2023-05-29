Surfers are ready for the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games – Diario La Página

The Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez; the president of the International Surfing Association (ISA), Fernando Aguerre; and the vice president of the Olympic Committee of El Salvador, Salvador Salguero, among other sports authorities, today presented all the details of the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games 2023 (WSG), which will take place at La Bocana and El Sunzal beach in Freedom.

A total of 297 surfers are ready to demonstrate their tricks and maneuvers on the waves of La Bocana and El Sunzal beach, from May 30 to June 7, in the event that the country organizes for the second time; the first time El Salvador hosted it was in 2021.

“We, as a country and as the government of President Nayib Bukele, are being thoughtful so that all the athletes who come from the more than 60 delegations are very well attended, that is the mission that President Nayib Bukele has given us,” said Morena. Valdez.

Bryan Pérez, Porfirio Miranda, Fabiola Salmerón, Julissa Moody and Sophia Ramos, athletes from the INDES Effort and Glory Program, together with Daniel Monterrosa, will compete for the host country.

“Our waves are golden, let’s take advantage of this opportunity. Behind you have a team that works 24/7 and we work for you; obviously, it has not been an easy road to get here and we are doing it with all our claws and strength”, said the official.

The 2023 ISA World Surfing Games will feature eight former ISA gold medalists, including defending champion Kanoa Igarashi (Japan), Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira (Brazil) and three-time winner Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia. , among other world-class figures.

“Having such a big event here at home is like a dream for us. By having the best in the world here we are going to be able to see what they do and learn from them, and that is incredible. We are going to give everything for our flag and with God’s help everything is possible”, expressed Bryan Pérez, who was at the table during the conference together with Fitzgibbons.

“I feel very happy because it is my first open world championship and I want to thank my father (Juan Carlos Ramos) for training with me, I am at home and super happy to compete in El Sunzal and La Bocana, which is where I learned to surf. Thanks to INDES for the support”, said Sophia Ramos, a 13-year-old athlete.

In the press conference, Fernando Aguerre, head of the ISA, explained that the competition will award four places for women and the same number for men for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but the surfers eligible for these places will be the best positioned in the ranking. from each of the four continents (Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania).

On the other hand, the leader explained that the five best female surfers and the five best male surfers from the Americas in the WSG will qualify for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, an event in which the winners will obtain Olympic places for their continent.

Aguerre also confirmed that the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games will have the representation of 64 countries and a total of 500 participants including athletes, coaches, technical staff and delegates.

This is the second surf competition that El Salvador organizes out of a total of six that are scheduled for this year.

“For the ISA, the objective of gender equality is very great and many years ago we set 50 percent for all the World Cups and for the Olympic and Pan American Games, now we have a record of 44 percent of the competitors are women and hopefully reach 50 soon”, emphasized Aguerre.