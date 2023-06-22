Home » Surfers gather at Songjeong Beach, the ‘sacred place for surfing’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Surfers gather at Songjeong Beach, the ‘sacred place for surfing’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Surfers gather at Songjeong Beach, the ‘sacred place for surfing’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

The 14th Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition opens on the 24th at Songjeong Beach

About 150 domestic and foreign players and club members participated

[부산=뉴시스]Reporter Baek Jae-hyun = The ‘2023 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition’ will be held at Songjeong Beach for two days on the 24th and 25th.

Hosted by Busan City and supervised by the Busan Surfing Association, this event has been held every year since 2009 to revitalize surfing culture and expand the base of marine leisure sports.

About 150 people, including players and club members, will participate in this event, which will be held for the 14th time this year, with Songjeong Beach as the background. The competition will be held in 10 events in 4 categories, including general division, introductory division, youth division, and youth division.

On the 24th, the first day of the competition, the opening ceremony and preliminaries for each event will be held, and on the 25th, the semi-finals, finals, awards ceremony, and closing ceremony will be held. In addition, a beach cleaning program will be held as a side event to conclude the event.

“Songjeong Beach is a heavenly surfing spot visited by surfers from all over the country throughout the year,” said Yoo Kyu-won, director of tourism and MICE, Busan City. told

Songjeong Beach in Busan, the site of the competition, is famous as a popular surfing spot for surfers across the country as the water depth is gentle, the water temperature is warm throughout the year, and the waves and wind strength are suitable for surfing.

See also  Italy-Tunisia cooperation in the fight against the criminal action of human traffickers

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

Bankruptcy of the Osteria dei Poeti, four convictions...

Kennedy death anniversary: ​​there was a fake funeral...

A Palestinian was injured by the occupation bullets...

Captured man accused of committing several robberies in...

2023 Qu Yuan’s Hometown Dragon Boat Festival Poetry...

Ripple Gets Initial Approval To Provide Digital Asset...

Mrs. Kim Kun-hee attends a bicycle donation event...

Five injured leaves explosion in a commercial premises...

Aifi-PwC: retail targeted by finance. In 2022 ‘record’...

The Royal Guard sweeps the National Military Championship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy