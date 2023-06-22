Surfers gather at Songjeong Beach, the ‘sacred place for surfing’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

The 14th Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition opens on the 24th at Songjeong Beach



About 150 domestic and foreign players and club members participated

[부산=뉴시스]Reporter Baek Jae-hyun = The ‘2023 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition’ will be held at Songjeong Beach for two days on the 24th and 25th.

Hosted by Busan City and supervised by the Busan Surfing Association, this event has been held every year since 2009 to revitalize surfing culture and expand the base of marine leisure sports.

About 150 people, including players and club members, will participate in this event, which will be held for the 14th time this year, with Songjeong Beach as the background. The competition will be held in 10 events in 4 categories, including general division, introductory division, youth division, and youth division.

On the 24th, the first day of the competition, the opening ceremony and preliminaries for each event will be held, and on the 25th, the semi-finals, finals, awards ceremony, and closing ceremony will be held. In addition, a beach cleaning program will be held as a side event to conclude the event.

“Songjeong Beach is a heavenly surfing spot visited by surfers from all over the country throughout the year,” said Yoo Kyu-won, director of tourism and MICE, Busan City. told

Songjeong Beach in Busan, the site of the competition, is famous as a popular surfing spot for surfers across the country as the water depth is gentle, the water temperature is warm throughout the year, and the waves and wind strength are suitable for surfing.

