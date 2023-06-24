Surovikin turned to Prigozhin and the Wagnerites

The general of the Russian army, Sergei Surovikin, who is called “General Armageddon” and the “Syrian butcher”, against the background of the call of the leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin to the Russian soldiers not to resist in order to destroy the “evil, which is the Russian military leadership”, turned to his mercenaries. The deputy commander of the grouping of Russian troops asked the fighters to stop the convoys and return them to their concentration points and not to participate in the mutiny.

“I urge you to stop. The adversary is only waiting for the domestic political situation to escalate… It is not too late yet, we must obey the will and order of the popularly elected president of the Russian Federation. Stop the convoys, return them to the points of permanent deployment”said General Surovikin in a video message.

He stated that soldiers should not play into the enemy’s hand.

«The enemy is only waiting for the internal political situation in the country to escalate.” – noted the “Syrian butcher”, adding that this cannot be allowed in any way.

“I appeal to the leadership, commanders and soldiers. You and I went through a difficult path, took risks and won together. I urge you to stop”Suvorikin said.

The response of the “Wagners” did not take long.

“The commanders of PMC “Wagner” remain loyal to the most promising politician and will carry out any of his orders. Neither the FSB nor Surovikin will be able to stop what has begun“, says the message of the group on the TG channel.

We will remind you that on June 23, the head of the “Wagner” Central Committee Yevgeny Prigozhin burst out with a series of critical statements and threats against the Ministry of Defense of Russia and its leadership. Putin’s “cook” claimed that, in particular, “a missile attack was made on the camps of the “Wagner” military unit from the rear, that is, it was made by military formations.”

The Ministry of Defense of Russia denied the assertion of the mercenary leader Prigozhin that a blow was struck in the rear of the “Wagner”.

“Everyone who is popular in social networks has a name. Prigozhina’s report and video footage of the alleged “deployment of a morph attack on the rear camps of the Wagner military vehicle” do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia announced the initiation of a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for organizing an armed rebellion.

