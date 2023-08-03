“Surprise at the World Cup! Colombia loses to Morocco, but Linda Caicedo promises to come back strong against Jamaica”

In an exciting Group H match of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Colombian national team suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Morocco. The outstanding figure of Colombia, Linda Caicedo, forward of Real Madrid, lamented the lack of a goal in the match and offered reassurance about her state of health for the upcoming matchup with Jamaica in the round of 16.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Linda Caicedo recognized Morocco’s good performance and congratulated the African team on their well-deserved victory. «It is football and today we have to lose. I congratulate Morocco. I feel it was deserved because they played an excellent game. Now we have to recover, see what we did wrong, see what we did well and think about the second round, “said the forward.

Caicedo highlighted that Colombia lacked the most important thing: the goal. Despite having generated numerous chances, they were unable to finish, while Morocco took advantage of one of the few chances they had. “We didn’t want to spend that round like this,” added the player.

Regarding her health, Linda Caicedo revealed that in recent days she had undergone medical check-ups due to decompensation, but she assured that she was in good physical condition. After a stoppage during the game and concerns about her ankle, the striker assured that they were only “match hits” and that she is calm and eager to play the next game.

In the face of defeat, the Colombian star hopes that the team can turn the page quickly and focus on the next matchup with Jamaica. Although the historic victory over Germany caused euphoria, the team remains confident and calm to face the challenge. «You have to leave this in the past and think about Jamaica. I feel that, despite all the euphoria caused by Germany, the team was very calm and confident about the game. We knew it was going to be a totally difficult game. It remains to be corrected, “said Caicedo.

For her part, the forward Mayra Ramírez of the Spanish Levante, found a positive aspect in the defeat, stating that it is better that it happen to them now to correct mistakes and improve for the next game. Mayra also mentioned that they watched the match between Jamaica and Brazil, describing it as a very physical match, which will force them to take precautions against the Caribbean.

The Colombian team will now prepare to face the challenge that Jamaica represents in the round of 16, hoping to advance to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

