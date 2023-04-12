It’s not uncommon to see Cynthia Nixon zapping through TV channels. The actress can be seen in the hit show “Sex and the City”. In the follow-up series “And Just Like That…” she is not only in front of the camera, but also directs some episodes. But the surprise was really big for musical actor Fabian Raup when Nixon himself suddenly stood in front of him.

Born in Feldkirchner, he is currently in the ensemble of the show “Cabaret” at the Vienna Volksoper to see. The musical regularly attracts numerous visitors – including actress Nixon in the latest show. But Raup and his colleagues did not know that at the time.

“We chatted for 20 minutes”

“We probably would have been too nervous,” said the Carinthian with a laugh. Nixon was so excited about the show that she waited for the cast to congratulate them. “We just chatted with her for 20 minutes. She was so nice,” enthuses Raup. “So really no airs and graces. We talked to her about theatre, film and TV and how it came about that she is in Vienna.”

Joint photo

She was, says Raup, with her family in Prague and spontaneously decided to spend two days in Vienna: “They googled which shows and ballets were currently playing and then they decided on ‘Cabaret’ at the Volksoper.” For Raup, the experience is still surreal: “I love ‘Sex and the City’ and also really celebrated ‘And Just Like That…’.” What remains is a joint photo that captures the encounter forever.

For everyone who has now acquired a taste: “Cabaret” will be playing at the Volksoper until the end of April. And: The second season of “And Just Like That…” is already in the works, as Nixon also lets know on her Instagram channel. And Raup? “I can be seen at the musical summer in Amstetten in Jersey Boys – the musical.”