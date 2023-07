2018’de Şeyma Subaşıdivorced from Acun Ilicali, Ayca Cagla Altunkaya He had begun to fall in love with her. Ilıcalı, who has been together for a long time, celebrated his lover’s birthday.

“I told you in your ear”

The famous name, who shared his photos with his girlfriend, said, “I told my feelings to your ear today, so that not everyone will hear it. Happy birthday, may every day be happy like this.” used his statements.

Click for Other Magazine News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook