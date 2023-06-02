Surprise: DIM scorer would leave the team before the end of the tournament

“Contrary to the DIM statement, they have already closed the relationship of Diber Cambindo (27) to Cruz Azul; This is how we were able to confirm it together with Cesar Luis Merlo. They already informed Quindío, who has a percentage of the striker. The other week they will settle personal terms of their contract,” said Direct TV sports journalist Pepe Sierra.

However, despite the speculation that is being handled, the DIM assures that it is listening to offers, but that the priority would be European football: “Regarding the version that circulates among the press about the closing of a negotiation for our striker Diber Cambindo, The People’s Team SA informs that, although there are polls for the player from various countries, the priority of the striker and the institution is Europe.

Will Diber Cambindo play the remaining games with Independiente Medellín?

In the League, the Powerful is dying in last position with just one point, but he still has mathematical chances and could get back into the fight. For his part, in the Copa Libertadores he has two key games left in Venezuela and Brazil to try to close his way to the round of 16.

However, the chances of Diber Cambindo playing in Deportivo Independiente Medellín’s remaining five matches are slim to none. The player is injured. From the medical department they give him a multidisciplinary management of bone edema of the left foot talus so that he can continue competing normally.

However, according to the DIM, the player is still part of the team and could be used if the Technical Director Sebastián Botero decides so. “It should also be noted that, to date, none of these options have materialized and the player is focused on the progress of the tournaments that are being played,” points out the official communication of the DIM.