Surprise in Millionaires? Miguel Borja visited the ‘ambassador in Argentina

Miguel Ángel Borja was reported with a goal in River Plate’s victory

River Plate sealed this Tuesday his classification to the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup by beating The Strongest 2-0 with goals from midfielder Rodrigo Aliendro and Colombian striker Miguel Angel Borja on the sixth and last date of Group D.

Despite the offensive approach of The Strongest, the interventions of the Argentine goalkeeper Franco Armani prevented the fall of River, whose coach, Martín Demichelis, tried to maintain a script with rigorous defensive care in the background to avoid surprises.

Near the end, striker Pablo Solari, who came on to change the pace of the match, escaped down the right side and sent a cross that triggered a series of rebounds between the goalkeeper and the attackers to finish at the feet of Borja, who scored to the second goal and ensured the classification to eighth.

In trend: “It hurts and mortifies”, Álvaro Uribe on false positives

River, with Miguel Ángel Borja, finished in second place in their group stage with 10 units.

Miguel Ángel Borja reached 16 goals with River Plate

With his goal against the Bolivian team, the millionaire team has secured the goal quota with the Colombian striker, who made his debut with ‘the crossed band’ in the Copa Libertadores and is beginning to gain confidence after 42 games with the Argentine club.

With information from EFE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

