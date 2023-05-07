Surprise requisition at the Central Perm

Starting at 6:00 in the morning, the National Police with the accompaniment of the Ombudsman, Prosecutor’s Office and entities in charge of security, carry out a search at the Permanent Police Central of Valledupar, in search of weapons, narcotic substances and act before the actions that some yard leaders are committing against other inmates.

The situation generated anxiety in the community surrounding the third race where the preventive detention center is located where more than 500 deprived of liberty rest. When the inmates sensed the intervention of the public force, they responded with stones and some opposed the order action, which led to an outbreak of riots that has been controlled up to now.



In this regard, Silvio Cuello, municipal representative of Valledupar, explained that in recent days some inmates have been subjected to torture and extortion within the same station, by some “leaders” of the cells.

“In the next few hours, three inmates will be transferred to jail to put an end to this monopoly of aggression, an inmate whose life was in danger was also taken to another nearby municipality,” he said.

The Ombudsman gave a security report to the citizens, assuring that it is not a riot but a routine action to guarantee order within the police station, where overcrowding is one of the causes of this violence.

Related