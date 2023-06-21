Surprise? These are the five most listened to vallenato songs on Spotify

After reviewing the Spotify platform, EL PILÓN was able to verify which are the 5 most popular songs heard in the world of vallenato. Also, which are the most famous or preferred artists in this application.
Thus, the singer with the highest number of reproductions is Silvestre Dangond, although it is a mix of reggaeton recorded with Nicky Jam. It’s about ‘Marry me’, song that exceeds 148,779,073 reproductions.
“Love, love does not end
Love transforms and stays in the soul
For love, for love, one forgives
If it’s for that person, there are no mistakes worth”.
After the urumitero, Los Inquietos del Vallenato position themselves with the song ‘Never deny that I love you’, which reaches 46,837,608 reproductions.
“look me in the face and tell me
What did I do?, it hurts so much
Look at the sky and you imagine that the joy that illuminates the day
It has frozen, because I do not have you
Tell me, why did you walk away?
I don’t understand the reason
so many happy moments
And today sadness only accompanies me in silence, in my room”.
Despite having died in 2013, in third place is Diomedes Díaz, ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ with his song ‘Without measuring distances’, released in 1986. The song has more than 29,878,102 views.
“The wound that I always carry in my soul does not heal
Inevitable marks me the pain that is infinite
I would like to fly very far, very far aimlessly
Find a place in the world without hate, live in peace
Eliminate sorrows, lies and betrayals
It doesn’t matter that I never find the heart”.
Peter Manjarrés is in fourth place with the song ‘Obsession’, composed by Anthony Santos. This song reaches more than 25,578,152 reproductions.
“What does your look say?
What a strange thing your eyes have
when i look at your picture
A rare obsession stops me
My God, you who are the Creator of all
The most beautiful things in the world
Why don’t you listen to my requests?”.
To finish the top 5, there is the vallenato singer Elder Dayán with the song ‘Amantes’, released in 2019 and which belongs to his album ‘El disco que me gusta’. This success completes 18,418,430 reproductions.
“Your little heart is busy, I know it
But I like you and I can’t do anything
I have a proposal for you, take it or leave it
I just hope and want an answer soon
Let’s be lovers
You call me for a little while from time to time…”