Home News Surprised by the storm, night in the open on the edge of the Agner
News

Surprised by the storm, night in the open on the edge of the Agner

by admin
Surprised by the storm, night in the open on the edge of the Agner

Misadventure with a happy ending for two German hikers. They were rescued in hovering by the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter

VOLTAGO. Couple of mountaineers recovered after a stormy night spent on the Spigolo dell’Agner. The two, he 55, she 53, had left Munich three weeks ago by bicycle and these days they were touring the Dolomites. Yesterday they started the climb, equipped to bivouac at high altitude, but after having passed more than half of the route they were surprised by the strong storm that continued long into the night. Stopping in a pulpit to try to shelter, they raised the alarm.

At 7.15 am the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter took off from Fiames and immediately identified them at 2,250 meters above sea level. Landed in hovering on the terrace, the helicopter rescue technician equipped a fixed rope, reached them and helped them to arrange their material, and then guide them to the point of boarding which always took place in hovering. The couple was left in the San Lucano Valley.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Four accidents in one night. A seriously injured child in Casale

You may also like

Up to 800 euros per month, here’s how...

Sailing with the Tennis – Daniele Cassandro

In the next ten days, the high temperature...

“I saw female workers crying at the bus...

Deputies to the Guangdong People’s Congress suggested that...

Letta-Calenda, the reactions to the agreement. Conte: “Good...

South Korea has a tough attitude to deploy...

He falls from the scaffolding to the Sartor...

These tasks must be completed before the C919...

Ambush in breaking latest news, in a video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy