Misadventure with a happy ending for two German hikers. They were rescued in hovering by the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter

VOLTAGO. Couple of mountaineers recovered after a stormy night spent on the Spigolo dell’Agner. The two, he 55, she 53, had left Munich three weeks ago by bicycle and these days they were touring the Dolomites. Yesterday they started the climb, equipped to bivouac at high altitude, but after having passed more than half of the route they were surprised by the strong storm that continued long into the night. Stopping in a pulpit to try to shelter, they raised the alarm.

At 7.15 am the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter took off from Fiames and immediately identified them at 2,250 meters above sea level. Landed in hovering on the terrace, the helicopter rescue technician equipped a fixed rope, reached them and helped them to arrange their material, and then guide them to the point of boarding which always took place in hovering. The couple was left in the San Lucano Valley.