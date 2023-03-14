Home News Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she scratches the controller: a fifty-year-old woman is reported [notiziediprato.it]
News

Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she scratches the controller: a fifty-year-old woman is reported [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she scratches the controller: a fifty-year-old woman is reported [notiziediprato.it]

13.03.2023 h 18:27 comments

Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she scratches the controller: a fifty-year-old woman is reported

It happened on a run of Autolinee Toscane. The woman was reported for injuries and resistance to a public official. A municipal patrol intervened on the spot

When she was discovered without a ticket she scratched the controller who wanted to fine her. It happened today, March 13, around 3 pm, on an Autolinee Toscana bus at Piazza Europa. The woman, a fifty-year-old Honduran, was made to get off at the stop following the one where she got on and handed over to a Municipal patrol who was on the spot. She was accompanied to the command of Piazza dei Macelli, she was photographed and reported for resistance to public officials and injuries. The controller was accompanied to the emergency room of Santo Stefano to be treated. The leaders of Autolinee Toscana express solidarity with the controller.

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:
13.03.2023 h 18:27


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Ferriere Nord, historic agreement: the company integrates the cash register

You may also like

Evergreen Aerospace’s listing broke out of the honeymoon...

Lorenzo summoned the Colombian National Team for friendlies...

The position on the Palestinian issue is not...

More than two tons of cocaine seized

The novelties of the new immigration decree

Education in Sudan is examining the possibility of...

Colombia is the country that gets up the...

A spectacular house inspired by traditional Japanese temples...

Gangseo-gu, Korea’s only Gyeomjae Jeongseon Art Museum reopens

Owner of animal foundation was convicted of mistreatment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy