13.03.2023

Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she scratches the controller: a fifty-year-old woman is reported

It happened on a run of Autolinee Toscane. The woman was reported for injuries and resistance to a public official. A municipal patrol intervened on the spot

When she was discovered without a ticket she scratched the controller who wanted to fine her. It happened today, March 13, around 3 pm, on an Autolinee Toscana bus at Piazza Europa. The woman, a fifty-year-old Honduran, was made to get off at the stop following the one where she got on and handed over to a Municipal patrol who was on the spot. She was accompanied to the command of Piazza dei Macelli, she was photographed and reported for resistance to public officials and injuries. The controller was accompanied to the emergency room of Santo Stefano to be treated. The leaders of Autolinee Toscana express solidarity with the controller.

Associated local editions: Prato