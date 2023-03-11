



Miami.- A painting melts and the painting falls to the floor, the character of another comes to life and swings like Tarzan and a Salvador Dalí emerged from an egg speaks and gestures pointing with his cane. They seem like dreams, but it is augmented reality applied to some of the more than 200 Dalinian works that make up an exhibition in Miami.

“Surreal 360: A Salvador Dalí Experience”, inaugurated this month and initially in Miami until next May, is different from other immersive and interactive experiences dedicated to a master of art: his works are physically in the exhibition.

Ignacio Shanahan, curator and co-producer of “Surreal 360”, tells EFE that “digital layers” are a “complement” to the more than two hundred different types of engravings, sculptures, medals and other pieces on display in Miami, all signed by Salvador Dalí (1904-1989) and from the Shanahan Collection.

THE PASSION FOR DALÍ OF AN ARGENTINE

The collection, the result of the “passion” of Ignacio’s father for Dalí, is made up of 317 works, all of them with “brothers”, that is, they are part of numbered series, and comes from Enric Sabater, who was secretary, administrator and photographer of the Spanish artist.

Sabater gave the works to Santiago Shanahan to create a traveling collection that would disseminate Dalí’s singular and multifaceted work.

Two years later the first exhibition was held, says the curator of “Surreal 360”, who shares with his father the passion for the “genius of Figueras”.

“He is not an artist, there are 50 artists,” Shanahan tells EFE to emphasize that Dalí’s work is “permeated by all the great masters of History.”

This is not the first time that technology has complemented an exhibition organized by the Shanahan collection, but it has gone the furthest in the process of reinvention that it is engaged in to “bridge the gap” between the digital generations and the consumers of culture in the traditional way.

Some twenty of the exhibited works can be seen with augmented reality through a specially created application for smartphones, but the visitor also has a multisensory experience in Dalí’s work and environment and virtual reality headsets to play at being a painter .

Shanahan says that there are other “technological layers” pending to be incorporated into “Surreal 360”, but first he must propose them to the Gala and Salvador Dalí Foundation for approval.

This is a 15 minute immersive experience “into the brain” of the artist and a 5 minute virtual reality “journey” into his work “The Wild Beasts of the Desert”.

INCREASED REALITY AND DREAMS

On the augmented reality of “Surreal 360”, Shanahan explained that it was necessary to decide which works were “digitizable”, choose the artists and assign them their tasks, encode the results and integrate them into a secure application for the integrity of the visitors’ phones and, finally, receive the OK from the Foundation.

The artists who created these new works of art are from Argentina, Mexico, Spain and the United States, and they worked separately, although coordinated, said Shanahan, who specified that it was not just a matter of adding more technological content to the exhibition, but of enhance the dreamlike elements of some pieces and understand them better.

In “Surreal 360” there are many tributes by Dalí to other cultivators of the arts and to classic works of Spanish literature, such as Don Quixote or Life is a Dream, engravings from different series, serial sculptures, pieces of silverware and medals like the ones he designed for the 1982 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Everything bears Dalí’s signature except the photographs that Enrique Sabater took of him in his private life, when he was not the eccentric and megalomaniac character that he embodied in public.

Shanahan said that after Miami, “Surreal 360” will possibly travel to other US cities.

Regarding the future of the collection, Shanahan pointed out that his “dream” is that one day there will be a Dalí Museum in Buenos Aires and the Argentine capital joins the circuit of Dalí cities. EFE