Among the reproductive possibilities available today, Gestation for Others (GPA) is the one that raises the largest number of socio-anthropological questions: those relating to the dynamics of power it generates, the diversity of the laws that regulate it and the cultural meaning that comes to it attributed.

The GPA makes it possible to separate the different aspects of procreation: the desire for a child, conception, pregnancy, childbirth and child rearing, challenging the kinship model based on biological reproduction and blood ideology. The maternal role can be divided between two or three women: the one who wants motherhood and intends to parent the child, the one who donates the ovum necessary for the conception of the embryo and the one who carries on the pregnancy. Surrogacy Underground catches the eye of those involved in this practice, raising a great variety of questions without leading to an answer, emphasizing instead the complexity of experiences and the irreducible uniqueness of experiences.

Rosella Anitori e Darel DiGregorio