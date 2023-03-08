Home News “Surrogacy Underground” director’s notes
News

“Surrogacy Underground” director’s notes

by admin
“Surrogacy Underground” director’s notes

Among the reproductive possibilities available today, Gestation for Others (GPA) is the one that raises the largest number of socio-anthropological questions: those relating to the dynamics of power it generates, the diversity of the laws that regulate it and the cultural meaning that comes to it attributed.

The GPA makes it possible to separate the different aspects of procreation: the desire for a child, conception, pregnancy, childbirth and child rearing, challenging the kinship model based on biological reproduction and blood ideology. The maternal role can be divided between two or three women: the one who wants motherhood and intends to parent the child, the one who donates the ovum necessary for the conception of the embryo and the one who carries on the pregnancy. Surrogacy Underground catches the eye of those involved in this practice, raising a great variety of questions without leading to an answer, emphasizing instead the complexity of experiences and the irreducible uniqueness of experiences.

Rosella Anitori e Darel DiGregorio

See also  Hohhot has 772 cases of local positive infections and 148 high-risk areas - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Newey: “Here’s how Red Bull overcame reliability problems”

Council of State ratifies provisional suspension of Boyacá...

The Lahore High Court allowed the women’s march

Egan Bernal already has a return date to...

withdraw your funds immediately, warns the company from...

Imran Khan’s arrest warrant suspended in Tosha Khana...

They published the price of the tickets for...

Foreign Minister Qin Gang Answers Questions from Chinese...

the scary phase on the poor

“Yemenat” sheds light on the violations in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy